Community reflects on African-American freedom in Texas 7 hours from now
Reginald Dearman, 6, right, holds tight to the merry-go-round as Mikayla Hughes, 7, left, makes it go faster. Barbara Williams, 75, prepares the barbecue for her family at the 2017 Juneteenth Celebration in Port Lavaca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony)
|May '17
|PINV2017
|1
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar '17
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar '17
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC