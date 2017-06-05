All-children production prepare original play 10 minutes ago

All-children production prepare origi...

All-children production prepare original play

Levi Stringham, 14, left, rehearses a scene from the Port Lavaca Main Street Theatre's upcoming play "Monster in my Closet" with Keegan Bramfield, 15, and Arianna Silva, 13. - When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. June 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 16; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 17; 2 p.m. June 18 - COST: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 11-18; and $4 for ages 3-10. Tickets will be available at the door; box office opens an hour prior to the show.

