All-children production prepare original play 10 minutes ago

Levi Stringham, 14, left, rehearses a scene from the Port Lavaca Main Street Theatre's upcoming play "Monster in my Closet" with Keegan Bramfield, 15, and Arianna Silva, 13. - When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. June 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 16; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 17; 2 p.m. June 18 - COST: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 11-18; and $4 for ages 3-10. Tickets will be available at the door; box office opens an hour prior to the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.