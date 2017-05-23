Future of Victoria uncertain 21 minut...

Future of Victoria uncertain 21 minutes ago Editor, the Advocate:...

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Once Victoria was known as the City of Roses, and people came by passenger train from Port Lavaca, Goliad and Cuero to see the operas, plays and circuses at the Hauschild Opera House. They would stay at the beautiful Denver Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Lavaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony) May 8 PINV2017 1
419 benivides May 7 John 2
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr '17 brainie ack 8
Alcoa Plant Mar '17 James 1
What if Mar '17 Wow 5
hello Feb '17 wink 1
port lavaca dodge Jan '17 shopping around 1
See all Port Lavaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Lavaca Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Calhoun County was issued at May 23 at 6:40PM CDT

Port Lavaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Lavaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Port Lavaca, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC