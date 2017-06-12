Food service inspections 4 hours from...

Food service inspections 4 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Lavaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seen it Jun 10 Coming soon 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Jun 7 USS LIBERTY 10
Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony) May '17 PINV2017 1
Alcoa Plant Mar '17 James 1
What if Mar '17 Wow 5
hello Feb '17 wink 1
port lavaca dodge Jan '17 shopping around 1
See all Port Lavaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Lavaca Forum Now

Port Lavaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Lavaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Port Lavaca, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC