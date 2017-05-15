Crossroads steel industry traffic on ...

Crossroads steel industry traffic on the increase 6 hours from now

Sunday May 7 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The steel producer sold about 18,000 tons of steel in 2016 and is projected to sell about 21,000 tons this year, said co-owner Michael Means, 50. In 2015, the company produced about 14,500 tons. "When they build these plants they have to support everything on steel or concrete," said Means' partner, Carlisle Maxwell, 71. "We furnish reinforcing steel for concrete and structural steel for these platforms and all kinds of industrial structures."

Port Lavaca, TX

