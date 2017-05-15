Church to host concert 11 minutes ago

Friday May 12 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Rocky Creek Baptist, 1147 Reinecke Road, presents the Singing Men of South Texas in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. The group is comprised of 40-50 ministers of music and musicians from churches in South Texas from Pflugerville to McAllen and Del Rio to Port Lavaca.

