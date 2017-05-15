Case against former Port Lavaca police officer dismissed 21 minutes ago
A former Port Lavaca police officer and his wife, who were accused of taking drugs off the street for their own use, recently learned their cases were dismissed. Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard confirmed Monday afternoon that his office filed a motion to dismiss the charge of tampering with and fabricating physical evidence against John and Sabrina Hallam in November because of insufficient evidence.
