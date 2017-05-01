Blotter 16 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Drake Alonzo Jimenez,...
Drake Alonzo Jimenez, 22, of Dayton, by officers April 30 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and displaying a fictitious license plate and on six warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors. - VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 30 on suspicion of assault to a family or household member more than twice in the last year.
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We know
|8 hr
|Yep
|4
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|brainie ack
|8
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar '17
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar '17
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
