Bicyclist identified in Thursday night wreck 27 minutes ago The name...

The name of the bicyclist who was taken to a local hospital Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle at about 7 p.m. has been released. Ellis Aaron Ellis II, 20, of Port Lavaca, was the bicyclist transported to Citizens Medical Center with minor injuries, said Lt.

