Water spout formed near Port Lavaca Bay (w/video) an hour ago
A photo of a water spout in Port Lavaca taken by Melodie Griffith on 04/17/17 from the Calhoun County Humane Society parking lot. A water spout formed during Monday's severe weather about 2 p.m. on the Port Lavaca Bay, said the National Weather Service in Houston.
