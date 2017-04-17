Water spout formed near Port Lavaca B...

Water spout formed near Port Lavaca Bay (w/video) an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

A photo of a water spout in Port Lavaca taken by Melodie Griffith on 04/17/17 from the Calhoun County Humane Society parking lot. A water spout formed during Monday's severe weather about 2 p.m. on the Port Lavaca Bay, said the National Weather Service in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Lavaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Be real 18 hr Funny 4
Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony) May 8 PINV2017 1
419 benivides May 7 John 2
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr 13 brainie ack 8
Alcoa Plant Mar '17 James 1
What if Mar '17 Wow 5
hello Feb '17 wink 1
See all Port Lavaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Lavaca Forum Now

Port Lavaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Lavaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Port Lavaca, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC