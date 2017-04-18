Port Lavaca man found dead in Chocolate Bay 46 minutes ago A...
The man disappeared at about 6 p.m. Monday after he took a canoe he bought out on the bay by himself, Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said. A motorist driving toward Magnolia Beach crossed a nearby bridge, happened to look down and saw the canoe overturned and the man in distress.
