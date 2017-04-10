Police investigate death of man found...

Police investigate death of man found in driveway 6 hours from now

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The Victoria Police Department is investigating whether the death of a 33-year-old Port Lavaca man found with a head injury Sunday was the result of homicide. Emergency medical technicians were dispatched to the 300 block of Dundee Street about 1 a.m. after receiving a call that a golf cart passenger had fallen out and suffered a head injury, according to a police news release.

