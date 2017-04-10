Jam Fest offers music, more for weeke...

Jam Fest offers music, more for weekend crowd 39 minutes ago

A guitarist and a fiddler will move downtown Victoria along with them through every chord progression and a variety of music genres. Jake Truss on guitar and vocals and Bonnie Riley on the fiddle, both of Victoria, will be one of the seven musical acts that will perform Saturday at the annual Jam Fest presented by the Victoria Fine Arts Association.

