Jam Fest offers music, more for weekend crowd 39 minutes ago
A guitarist and a fiddler will move downtown Victoria along with them through every chord progression and a variety of music genres. Jake Truss on guitar and vocals and Bonnie Riley on the fiddle, both of Victoria, will be one of the seven musical acts that will perform Saturday at the annual Jam Fest presented by the Victoria Fine Arts Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delete
|Apr 7
|John
|4
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar 22
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar '17
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Town (May '16)
|Oct '16
|mrj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC