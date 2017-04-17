IBC Bank-Port Lavaca donates to United Way 4 minutes ago

IBC Bank-Port Lavaca donates to Unite...

IBC Bank-Port Lavaca recently donated more than $4,668 that will directly fund area United Way projects. IBC Bank, together with employees across Texas and Oklahoma, donated more than $370,000 to United Way in 2016, comprised of funds donated by employees and matched by IBC Bank.

