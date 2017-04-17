Chairs entice visitors to enjoy coastal sunshine 43 minutes ago

Colorful chairs line Main Street in downtown Port Lavaca inviting visitors and residents alike to try them out and enjoy the coastal sunshine. Monday is expected to be another perfect spring day along the coast with an expected high of 81 degrees and a low of 70 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

