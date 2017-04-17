Chairs entice visitors to enjoy coastal sunshine 43 minutes ago
Colorful chairs line Main Street in downtown Port Lavaca inviting visitors and residents alike to try them out and enjoy the coastal sunshine. Monday is expected to be another perfect spring day along the coast with an expected high of 81 degrees and a low of 70 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delete
|Apr 13
|Karma
|5
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|brainie ack
|8
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar 22
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar '17
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC