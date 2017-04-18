Blotter 43 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Bobby Matthew...

Blotter 43 minutes ago ARRESTED - VIC...

Bobby Matthew Perez-Fuentes Jr, 28, of Victoria, by officers April 15 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a driving while license invalid with previous convictions or suspensions without final resolution case and in a bail jumping and failure to appear case and on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and by deputies April 15 on a warrant charging him contempt of civil court regarding child support. - VICTORIA - Santos Alejendro Tovar, 31, of Port Lavaca, by officers April 15 on a warrant charging him as a detainee and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

