Blotter 43 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Bobby Matthew...

Bobby Matthew Perez-Fuentes Jr, 28, of Victoria, by officers April 15 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a driving while license invalid with previous convictions or suspensions without final resolution case and in a bail jumping and failure to appear case and on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and by deputies April 15 on a warrant charging him contempt of civil court regarding child support. - VICTORIA - Santos Alejendro Tovar, 31, of Port Lavaca, by officers April 15 on a warrant charging him as a detainee and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.