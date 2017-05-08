Beach cleanups scheduled for Earth Day 39 minutes ago
Angel Stevens and her daughter, Virginia, then 8, clean up trash on Magnolia Beach in 2014. "It teaches them responsibility," Stevens said of having her children help clean the trash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony)
|Mon
|PINV2017
|1
|419 benivides
|Sun
|John
|2
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|brainie ack
|8
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar '17
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar '17
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC