Travelin' with God 17 minutes ago

Travelin' with God 17 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

For more information about Pathways with Patti, or booking a tour, contact patti fitzpatrick [email protected] or visit pathwayswithpatti.com There are no hanging portraits of exotic African trips or colorful, pinned maps of the world identifying the many continents she's explored. At 77, children, grandchildren and God are the loves of her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Lavaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delete Mar 30 Smh 3
Alcoa Plant Mar 22 James 1
What if Mar 11 Wow 5
hello Feb '17 wink 1
port lavaca dodge Jan '17 shopping around 1
News Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut... Dec '16 Jackie Slusher 1
Town (May '16) Oct '16 mrj 3
See all Port Lavaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Lavaca Forum Now

Port Lavaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Lavaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Port Lavaca, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC