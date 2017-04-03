Train's blaring horn during night wak...

Train's blaring horn during night wakes residents 17 minutes ago...

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

At 2:12 a.m. the morning of March 8, I and many others who live adjacent to the Port Lavaca Highway were awakened from our deep R.E.M. sleep by the loud horn blowing of the engineer driving the train through our city east and then again west along the portion of railway on the southeastern part of Victoria. This area needs to be designated as a quiet zone for the sake of our health - mental and physical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

