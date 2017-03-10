Today Service for March 10, 2017 50 minutes ago AMADOR, ROSA, 68, of...
AMADOR, ROSA, 68, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988. BOEHL, EDWIN, 76, of Goliad: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Goliad, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
