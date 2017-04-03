New car has couple revved up for Texas ... 43 minutes ago

Dana Durham will use her 1970 silver Porsche Carrera, which was given to her by her husband, at the Texas Mile at the Victoria International Airport on March 24. "We had talked about getting me a car for a while," said Dana, a Port Lavaca native. "On Valentine's Day, my husband got me a car, and I was excited because now I can go faster on the track when we go to the Texas Mile."

