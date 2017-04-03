New car has couple revved up for Texas ... 43 minutes ago
Dana Durham will use her 1970 silver Porsche Carrera, which was given to her by her husband, at the Texas Mile at the Victoria International Airport on March 24. "We had talked about getting me a car for a while," said Dana, a Port Lavaca native. "On Valentine's Day, my husband got me a car, and I was excited because now I can go faster on the track when we go to the Texas Mile."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delete
|Mar 30
|Smh
|3
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar 22
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar 11
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Town (May '16)
|Oct '16
|mrj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC