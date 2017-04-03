Candidates fill regional ballots for May 6 election 6 hours from now
Victoria County voters will not have any elections to decide May 6, but residents of other Crossroads counties will have ballots to cast. The only scheduled election in Victoria County was for two seats on the Victoria School board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delete
|Mar 30
|Smh
|3
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar 22
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar 11
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Town (May '16)
|Oct '16
|mrj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC