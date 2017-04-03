Bush's Chicken coming to Cuero, Port Lavaca 7 hours from now
Bush's Chicken is expected to open in the old Subway building in Cuero in the 500 block of East Broadway Street in mid-May. Brothers Enrique and Ventura Gallegos, franchise owners, plan to open a Bush's Chicken in Cuero in mid-May and one in Port Lavaca in early July, said Enrique Gallegos. The brothers own a Bush's Chicken in Victoria that opened in December.
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delete
|Apr 7
|John
|4
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar 22
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar 11
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Town (May '16)
|Oct '16
|mrj
|3
