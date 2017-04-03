Bush's Chicken coming to Cuero, Port ...

Bush's Chicken coming to Cuero, Port Lavaca 7 hours from now

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Bush's Chicken is expected to open in the old Subway building in Cuero in the 500 block of East Broadway Street in mid-May. Brothers Enrique and Ventura Gallegos, franchise owners, plan to open a Bush's Chicken in Cuero in mid-May and one in Port Lavaca in early July, said Enrique Gallegos. The brothers own a Bush's Chicken in Victoria that opened in December.

Port Lavaca, TX

