Bush's Chicken coming to Cuero, Port Lavaca 7 hours from now

Bush's Chicken is expected to open in the old Subway building in Cuero in the 500 block of East Broadway Street in mid-May. Brothers Enrique and Ventura Gallegos, franchise owners, plan to open a Bush's Chicken in Cuero in mid-May and one in Port Lavaca in early July, said Enrique Gallegos. The brothers own a Bush's Chicken in Victoria that opened in December.

