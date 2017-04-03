Blotter 6 hours from now

Thursday Mar 16

James Ray Ellis II, 22, of Victoria, by deputies March 15 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear in court and a bond forfeiture on a failure to identify giving false or fictitious information case. - VICTORIA - Maggie Ann Garza, 34, of Victoria, by officers March 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a credit card or debit card abuse case.

