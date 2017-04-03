Blotter 6 hours from now
James Ray Ellis II, 22, of Victoria, by deputies March 15 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear in court and a bond forfeiture on a failure to identify giving false or fictitious information case. - VICTORIA - Maggie Ann Garza, 34, of Victoria, by officers March 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a credit card or debit card abuse case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delete
|7 hr
|John
|4
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar 22
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar 11
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Town (May '16)
|Oct '16
|mrj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC