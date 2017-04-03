Blotter 48 minutes ago Arrested Victoria County - Victoria - Brandon...

Roy Junior Nanez, 35, of Victoria, by U.S. Marshals on March 14 on suspicion of evading arrest detention with previous convictions and warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a tampering with a witness case, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charges, assault causing bodily injury in family violence impeding breath, unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age and injury to a child, elderly or disabled with intentional bodily injury. - VICTORIA - Marissa Ann Perez-Gamez, 27, of Victoria, by officers March 14 on warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.

