Blotter 19 minutes ago - VICTORIA -Lana Shannon Serna, 54, of...

Lana Shannon Serna, 54, of Victoria, by deputies March 22 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case and violation of probation in a fraud possession of a controlled substance or prescription case. - VICTORIA - Alma Roechel Strait, 27, of Victoria, by officers March 22 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.