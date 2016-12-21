Multiple-vehicle crash injures 3 4 minutes ago Three people were sent ...

Three people were sent to Citizens Medical Center after a multiple-vehicle collision on SH 35 near Port Comfort on Monday morning, an official said. A 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Darel Brandon Olsen, 42, of Victoria and a 2012 Hyundia Genesis driven by Taylor Charles Nobles, 22, of Yoakum, were both northbound but had stopped at a stop sign, said Trooper Ruben San Miguel of the Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.