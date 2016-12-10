100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago 26 minutes ago 1916 Dec. 5 - Judge Lewis ...

Dec. 5 - Judge Lewis Wood, a prominent attorney of Port Lavaca, who was a visitor in Victoria yesterday, reported his community in a turmoil over a prohibition election that is to be held Dec. 14 in precincts embracing Port Lavaca, Seadrift and Olivia. "This will be the fourth prohibition election held in Calhoun County within two years, and as a result much ill feeling has been stirred up over it," said Judge Wood.

