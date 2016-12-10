Man receives 20 years for Port Lavaca killing 22 minutes ago

Man receives 20 years for Port Lavaca...

Man receives 20 years for Port Lavaca killing

Tuesday Nov 29

Sheldon Y. Begay pleaded no contest to manslaughter on Nov. 17, Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard wrote in a news release Tuesday. Heard wrote that had the case gone to trial, a jury would have convicted Begay of manslaughter, not murder.

