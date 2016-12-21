Historical marker dedicated in Calhoun County 14 minutes ago Editor,...
The Calhoun County Historical Commission had one of its finest hours the morning of Nov. 19 at the dedication of the historical marker recognizing Dr. Edward Fred Knipling, a native of Port Lavaca, for his work in the field of entomology. The citizens of Calhoun County are truly proud of the entire Knipling family, and of E.F. Knipling, especially for his work in the development of methods for the eradication of the screwworm fly and the cotton boll weevil.
