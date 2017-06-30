POW Kovach's remains returning to Port Clinton
According to Ottawa County Veterans Service Office Director Sara Toris, tentative arrangements have been set for the return of the remains for local Company C 192nd Tank Battalion Prisoner of War PFC John Kovach. Kovach will be returning home to Port Clinton on Saturday, July 8. A tentative funeral service is planned for Monday, July 10, beginning at 10 a.m. at Bataan Elementary School in Port Clinton.
