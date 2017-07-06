Marblehead has first library in 125 y...

Marblehead has first library in 125 years

In a village of fewer than 1,000 people, Nancy Carlson used to travel to another town just to borrow a book. The Marblehead Peninsula Branch Library opened its doors last month in the village of Marblehead and celebrated a grand opening Saturday.

