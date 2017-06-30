Human element breaks down in Historic...

Human element breaks down in Historic Camp Perry EIC match on electronic targets

Nearly 100 competitors took to the firing line on Viale Range for the EIC Rifle Match. All three relays of 200-yard firing including standing slow-fire and sitting rapid-fire went off without a hitch on CMP's electronic targets.

