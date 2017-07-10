Fundraiser for Lisa Cutcher Meckfessel

Fundraiser for Lisa Cutcher Meckfessel

Sunday Jul 2

Bell Mell Tavern will be the setting for a chicken dinner fundraiser to be held on Saturday, July 22, from 1-5 p.m. for area-resident Lisa Cutcher Meckfessel who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma earlier this year. Proceeds will be applied to rising medical expenses for Lisa who is currently undergoing chemo and radiation therapy.

