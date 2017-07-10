Appetite for the Arts to feature area...

Appetite for the Arts to feature area artists

Appetite for the Arts, which will be held Friday through Sunday, August 18 through 20, expects various artists and galleries from greater Port Clinton, Elmore, Genoa, Fremont, Toledo, Sandusky and beyond to show and sell their works at this year's event. On Friday, August 18, there will be a preview and ticketed event featuring food trucks from around the area, the exciting battle of the artist, the band The Tubs, and a cash bar.

