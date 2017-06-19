Torch Run burns through Ottawa County

Torch Run burns through Ottawa County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Beacon

The Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is in its 31st year. Over 2000 officers across the state of Ohio will run with Special Olympics athletes carrying the Flame of Hope through over 150 communities creating awareness of Special Olympics and raising funds for the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical... Jun 20 Reality Speaks 9
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC