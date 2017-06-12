Telltales: First shot ceremony Jun. 26
The activity out at Camp Perry is already beginning in preparation for the 2017 National Rifle and Pistol Matches. The First Shot Ceremony will take place on Monday morning, June 26...a little earlier this year with 4th of July falling on a Tuesday.
