Sunset cruise tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the July 13 Sunset Cruise on the Jet Express. The sightseeing cruise will depart Port Clinton at 7:30 p.m. and cruise past the Catawba shoreline, Marblehead and the historic lighthouse then continue on past the islands of Kelleys, Rattlesnake, Sugar, Green and the Bass Islands before enjoying the sunset on the way back into Port Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC