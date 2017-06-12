Sunset cruise tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the July 13 Sunset Cruise on the Jet Express. The sightseeing cruise will depart Port Clinton at 7:30 p.m. and cruise past the Catawba shoreline, Marblehead and the historic lighthouse then continue on past the islands of Kelleys, Rattlesnake, Sugar, Green and the Bass Islands before enjoying the sunset on the way back into Port Clinton.

