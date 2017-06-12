Port Clinton City Schools fights loss of 1 million dollars annually
Jeff Dornbusch, Treasurer at Port Clinton City Schools, provided testimony, opposing the portion of the proposed state budget that provides school funding, saying that, due to the proposed phase-out of Tangible Personal Property tax reimbursements, his district was going to face a 25 percent cut in state funding, amounting to about $1 million in annual lost revenue for the district. He said to the subcommittee members, "I don't think any one of you would feel good about a 25 percent reduction to your home district.
