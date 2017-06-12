Port Clinton City Schools fights loss...

Port Clinton City Schools fights loss of 1 million dollars annually

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Beacon

Jeff Dornbusch, Treasurer at Port Clinton City Schools, provided testimony, opposing the portion of the proposed state budget that provides school funding, saying that, due to the proposed phase-out of Tangible Personal Property tax reimbursements, his district was going to face a 25 percent cut in state funding, amounting to about $1 million in annual lost revenue for the district. He said to the subcommittee members, "I don't think any one of you would feel good about a 25 percent reduction to your home district.

