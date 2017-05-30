PC Lions holding chicken BBQ
The Port Clinton Lions Club will be having a chicken BBQ on Saturday, June 3, at Lakeview Park on Perry Street in Port Clinton. The event will go from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. or until sold out.
