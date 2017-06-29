PC Council to discuss medical marijuana

Monday Jun 26

On Tuesday, June 27, the Laws, Rules, and Ordinances Committee of Port Clinton City Council will hold its monthly meeting in City Hall Chambers from 6:30-7:15 p.m. The topic will be medical marijuana ordinances for Port Clinton. The intent is to have an open discussion.

