PC Council to discuss medical marijuana
On Tuesday, June 27, the Laws, Rules, and Ordinances Committee of Port Clinton City Council will hold its monthly meeting in City Hall Chambers from 6:30-7:15 p.m. The topic will be medical marijuana ordinances for Port Clinton. The intent is to have an open discussion.
