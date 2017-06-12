PC awarded $2.5 million from ODOT
At the regularly scheduled Port Clinton City Council meeting Tuesday, Jun. 15, Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler announced that the City was awarded $2,582,662 to do a total reconstruction of Jefferson Street from Perry Street to the viaduct on Third Street. The project is slated to start in fiscal year 2020, but could be moved to 2019 if funding allows.
