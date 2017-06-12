PC awarded $2.5 million from ODOT

PC awarded $2.5 million from ODOT

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Beacon

At the regularly scheduled Port Clinton City Council meeting Tuesday, Jun. 15, Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler announced that the City was awarded $2,582,662 to do a total reconstruction of Jefferson Street from Perry Street to the viaduct on Third Street. The project is slated to start in fiscal year 2020, but could be moved to 2019 if funding allows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC