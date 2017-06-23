OVI checkpoints scheduled in Toledo a...

OVI checkpoints scheduled in Toledo area this weekend

The Lucas County OVI Task Force will hold stops from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday in Springfield Township. The checkpoints are located at 6600 Dorr St., 1220 S. Holland Sylvania Road, and 7337 W. Bancroft St. In Port Clinton, a checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday on State Rt.

