Ottawa County Museum hosts lighthouse...

Ottawa County Museum hosts lighthouse book author

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Beacon

On Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. the Ottawa County Museum in Port Clinton is hosting a meet the author and book signing event to celebrate a newly released history of the Port Clinton Lighthouse. Rich Norgard, President of the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy, is the author of Lights at the Portage: A History of the Port Clinton Light Station, 1833-1952, and the Story of the Restoration and Relocation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC