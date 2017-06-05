Ottawa County Museum hosts lighthouse book author
On Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. the Ottawa County Museum in Port Clinton is hosting a meet the author and book signing event to celebrate a newly released history of the Port Clinton Lighthouse. Rich Norgard, President of the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy, is the author of Lights at the Portage: A History of the Port Clinton Light Station, 1833-1952, and the Story of the Restoration and Relocation.
