Ohio Air National Guard drops wind tu...

Ohio Air National Guard drops wind turbine plans for Camp Perry; birding groups declare victory

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Black Swamp Bird Observatory and American Bird Conservancy dropped a federal lawsuit Thursday after the Ohio Air National Guard announced it had no plans to build a wind turbine at Camp Perry near Lake Erie. The Black Swamp Bird Observatory and American Bird Conservancy dropped a federal lawsuit Thursday after the Ohio Air National Guard announced it had no plans to build a wind turbine at Camp Perry near Lake Erie.( WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Ohio Air National Guard said today that it disapproves of a plan to build a large wind turbine at Camp Perry, handing birding groups a decision they hailed as "a huge win for migratory birds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical... Jun 20 Reality Speaks 9
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC