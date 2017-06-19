Oak Harbor Council votes to end marijuana moratorium
On Monday, Jun. 19, at the Village of Oak Harbor Council meeting, members voted on ending the moratorium on the cultivation and processing of medical marijuana within Village limits. Many Ohio municipalities had passed a moratorium on the newly passed medical marijuana bill.
