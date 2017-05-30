Musical Arts Series: Hired Hands
A concert of authentic Celtic Music will close the Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Hired Hands, an ensemble of five sisters from Lisbon, Ohio, will play Celtic music on Celtic harps, fiddle, concertina and penny whistle. The concert will take place at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton.
