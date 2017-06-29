Land Bank to demolish building in downtown PC
Land Bank to demolish blighted building in downtown Port Clinton The Ottawa County Land Bank will be demolishing a notable blighted building in downtown Port Clinton. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2tu7VwJ This vacant building at 131 Madison St. in downtown Port Clinton will soon be converted into green space after it is demolished by the Ottawa County Land Bank.
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical...
|Jun 20
|Reality Speaks
|9
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
