Land Bank to demolish building in downtown PC

Land Bank to demolish blighted building in downtown Port Clinton The Ottawa County Land Bank will be demolishing a notable blighted building in downtown Port Clinton. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2tu7VwJ This vacant building at 131 Madison St. in downtown Port Clinton will soon be converted into green space after it is demolished by the Ottawa County Land Bank.

