Lake Erie island partners to release paddling guide at June 9 ribbon cutting ceremony

The Put-in-Bay Township Park District along with partners the National Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program and Ohio Sea Grant announces the release of a new publication: the Lake Erie Islands Water Trails guide. A ribbon cutting ceremony marking the grand opening of the trails will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the South Bass Island State Park at the annual Kayak Rendezvous.

