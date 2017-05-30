On June 14 at 7:30 p.m., Civil War author Roger Pickenpaugh will give a talk on the civil war prison on Johnson's Island and sign his new book entitled "Johnson's Island: A Prison for Confederate Officers." The talk and book signing will take place at Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton and is co-sponsored by the library and the Ottawa County Museum.

